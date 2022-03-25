NU (NYSE:NU) Shares Gap Up to $7.56

Nu Holdings Ltd (NYSE:NU – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.56, but opened at $7.98. NU shares last traded at $8.02, with a volume of 3,196 shares.
NU has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of NU in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. New Street Research initiated coverage on shares of NU in a report on Monday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NU from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of NU in a report on Monday, January 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on shares of NU in a report on Monday, January 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.29.
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.83.
About NU (NYSE:NU)
Nu Holdings Ltd. provides digital banking and technology platform. Nu Holdings Ltd. is based in S?O PAULO.
