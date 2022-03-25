Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $119.33.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research downgraded Nucor from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Nucor from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Nucor from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Nucor from $113.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday.

In related news, EVP Maryemily Slate sold 4,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.03, for a total value of $647,789.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 16,589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.28, for a total value of $2,459,816.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,039 shares of company stock valued at $3,539,814 in the last ninety days. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Nucor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $683,804,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Nucor by 112.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,892,980 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $191,892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,028 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Nucor by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,603,473 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $249,750,000 after purchasing an additional 686,067 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Nucor by 123.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 674,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,337,000 after purchasing an additional 371,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Nucor by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,831,049 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $209,014,000 after purchasing an additional 290,534 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NUE stock opened at $153.52 on Friday. Nucor has a 1-year low of $69.05 and a 1-year high of $154.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $121.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $41.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 1.32.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $7.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.90 by $0.07. Nucor had a return on equity of 51.41% and a net margin of 18.71%. The firm had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 97.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Nucor will post 19.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Nucor’s payout ratio is 8.55%.

Nucor declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to reacquire up to 13% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Nucor

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment consists of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars, structural and plate, steel trading businesses, rebar distribution businesses, and Nucor’s equity method investments.

