NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) PT Raised to $18.00

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on NS. Citigroup cut their price target on NuStar Energy from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Barclays increased their price target on NuStar Energy from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of NuStar Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of NuStar Energy from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.20.

NYSE NS opened at $15.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.12, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.85. NuStar Energy has a 1 year low of $13.53 and a 1 year high of $20.73. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.56 and a beta of 2.39.

NuStar Energy ( NYSE:NS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $417.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $407.25 million. NuStar Energy had a return on equity of 63.92% and a net margin of 2.36%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that NuStar Energy will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 8th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.39%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 7th. NuStar Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -161.62%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NS. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in NuStar Energy by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,905,873 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $34,401,000 after buying an additional 189,311 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in NuStar Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $224,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in NuStar Energy by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,512 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC raised its holdings in NuStar Energy by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 395,573 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $6,226,000 after acquiring an additional 5,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Advisory LLC raised its holdings in NuStar Energy by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 19,505 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 3,631 shares during the last quarter. 58.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NuStar Energy LP engages in the transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia, and the terminalling, storage, and marketing of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing. The Pipeline segment provides transportation of refined petroleum products, crude oil, and anhydrous ammonia.

