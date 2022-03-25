Nuwellis (NASDAQ:NUWE) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nuwellis (NASDAQ:NUWE – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Nuwellis Inc. is a medical device company. It is focused on developing, manufacturing and commercializing the Aquadex SmartFlow(R) System for ultrafiltration therapy. Nuwellis Inc., formerly known as CHF Solutions, is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minn. “
Shares of NUWE opened at $1.02 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.66. Nuwellis has a 1-year low of $0.82 and a 1-year high of $6.16. The stock has a market cap of $10.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 0.90.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUWE. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nuwellis in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Nuwellis in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Nuwellis by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 43,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 6,561 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nuwellis in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $112,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Nuwellis in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $231,000. 29.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Nuwellis (Get Rating)
Nuwellis, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing medical devices used in ultrafiltration therapy. The company's products are the Aquadex FlexFlow and Aquadex SmartFlow systems, which are indicated for the treatment of patients suffering from fluid overload who have failed diuretics.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nuwellis (NUWE)
- MarketBeat Podcast: 3 Stocks for Your Watchlist
- Ollie’s Still Merits a Spot on Your Watchlist
- 3 Healthcare Stocks With Healthy Fundamentals
- 3 Natural Resource Stocks in Overdrive Amid World Tensions
- 3D Systems Stock Giving Bargain Opportunities
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nuwellis (NUWE)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Nuwellis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuwellis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.