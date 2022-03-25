Nuwellis (NASDAQ:NUWE) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nuwellis (NASDAQ:NUWE – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Nuwellis Inc. is a medical device company. It is focused on developing, manufacturing and commercializing the Aquadex SmartFlow(R) System for ultrafiltration therapy. Nuwellis Inc., formerly known as CHF Solutions, is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minn. “

Shares of NUWE opened at $1.02 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.66. Nuwellis has a 1-year low of $0.82 and a 1-year high of $6.16. The stock has a market cap of $10.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 0.90.

Nuwellis ( NASDAQ:NUWE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.07. Nuwellis had a negative net margin of 247.17% and a negative return on equity of 69.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.13) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Nuwellis will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUWE. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nuwellis in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Nuwellis in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Nuwellis by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 43,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 6,561 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nuwellis in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $112,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Nuwellis in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $231,000. 29.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nuwellis

Nuwellis, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing medical devices used in ultrafiltration therapy. The company's products are the Aquadex FlexFlow and Aquadex SmartFlow systems, which are indicated for the treatment of patients suffering from fluid overload who have failed diuretics.

