nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) Shares Sold by Convergence Investment Partners LLC

Convergence Investment Partners LLC reduced its position in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,681 shares of the company’s stock after selling 658 shares during the quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in nVent Electric were worth $178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 254,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,681,000 after purchasing an additional 44,395 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in nVent Electric during the 4th quarter worth about $1,306,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in nVent Electric by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 10,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in nVent Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $604,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in nVent Electric by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 43,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 84.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get nVent Electric alerts:

In related news, insider Joseph A. Ruzynski sold 4,765 shares of nVent Electric stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.83, for a total transaction of $180,259.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

NVT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Vertical Research raised nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on nVent Electric from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

Shares of NVT stock traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $34.73. The company had a trading volume of 15,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 840,048. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.04. nVent Electric plc has a 52-week low of $26.57 and a 52-week high of $39.53. The stock has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.47 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $669.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $606.40 million. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 11.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that nVent Electric plc will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.48%.

nVent Electric Company Profile (Get Rating)

nVent Electric Plc engages in the provision of electrical connection and protection solutions. It operates through the following segments: Enclosures, Thermal Management, and Electrical & Fastening Solutions. The Enclosures segment offers solutions that protect, connect, and manage heat in critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for nVent Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nVent Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.