Ocuphire Pharma (NASDAQ:OCUP) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Ocuphire Pharma (NASDAQ:OCUP – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of OCUP stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.39. 227,441 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 167,441. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.88. Ocuphire Pharma has a 1-year low of $2.59 and a 1-year high of $7.28.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OCUP. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Ocuphire Pharma by 408.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 76,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 61,200 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Ocuphire Pharma by 208.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 78,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 53,329 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Ocuphire Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth $226,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Ocuphire Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at about $190,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ocuphire Pharma during the third quarter worth about $136,000. Institutional investors own 27.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on OCUP shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Ocuphire Pharma in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ocuphire Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th.

Ocuphire Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage ophthalmic biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of various eye disorders. Its lead product candidate is Nyxol eye drops, a once-daily preservative-free eye drop formulation of phentolamine mesylate, which is in Phase III clinical trial for dim light or night vision disturbances, and pharmacologically induced mydriasis, as well as that is in Phase II clinical trial for presbyopia.

