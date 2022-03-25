Offerpad Solutions (NYSE:OPAD) Shares Up 4.7%

Offerpad Solutions Inc. (NYSE:OPAD – Get Rating) shares rose 4.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as 6.25 and last traded at 6.20. Approximately 14,738 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 709,600 shares. The stock had previously closed at 5.92.

OPAD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Offerpad Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Offerpad Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of Offerpad Solutions in a research report on Monday, February 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Offerpad Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Offerpad Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of 10.00.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is 4.26 and its 200-day moving average price is 6.75.

Offerpad Solutions ( NYSE:OPAD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported 0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of -0.09 by 0.14. The company had revenue of 867.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 673.50 million. Analysts anticipate that Offerpad Solutions Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

In other Offerpad Solutions news, Director Ryan Ohara bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of 4.17 per share, with a total value of 41,700.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth D. Degiorgio bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of 3.98 per share, for a total transaction of 99,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Offerpad Solutions by 880.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 3,521 shares in the last quarter. LL Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Offerpad Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $641,600,000. Luxor Capital Group LP boosted its holdings in shares of Offerpad Solutions by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP now owns 4,237,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,120,000 after buying an additional 923,143 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Offerpad Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $805,000. Finally, Ulysses Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Offerpad Solutions by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Ulysses Management LLC now owns 3,335,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,349,000 after buying an additional 189,066 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.87% of the company’s stock.

Offerpad Solutions Company Profile (NYSE:OPAD)

Offerpad Solutions Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in buying, selling, renting, and renovating properties to homeowners in the United States. It operates iBuying, a real estate solutions platform for on-demand customer. The company provides customer-centric experience, which enables them to sell and buy homes online with streamlined access to ancillary services, such as mortgage and title insurance services.

