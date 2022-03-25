OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) Sets New 1-Year High at $39.91

OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $39.91 and last traded at $39.90, with a volume of 1220476 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $39.00.

OGE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OGE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Mizuho lowered shares of OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of OGE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, OGE Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.40.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $7.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.67.

OGE Energy ( NYSE:OGE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. OGE Energy had a net margin of 20.18% and a return on equity of 12.50%. The company had revenue of $581.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $638.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 8th. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 44.69%.

In related news, Director David L. Hauser bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $37.25 per share, with a total value of $37,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Cristina F. Mcquistion sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.41, for a total value of $86,702.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. James Reed Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of OGE Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 2,083.3% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 655 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of OGE Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of OGE Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new stake in OGE Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

OGE Energy Company Profile (NYSE:OGE)

OGE Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of physical delivery and related services for both electricity and natural gas. It operates through the Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations segments. The Electric Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Oklahoma and Western Arkansas.

