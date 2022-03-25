Old North State Trust LLC Has $76,000 Stock Position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Old North State Trust LLC raised its stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 87.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 644 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 301 shares during the quarter. Old North State Trust LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $76,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Allstate in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in Allstate during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Allstate during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Allstate by 79.1% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 335 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.65% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Mario Rizzo sold 25,648 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.57, for a total value of $3,143,675.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 1,652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.25, for a total transaction of $200,305.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 30,300 shares of company stock worth $3,715,590. 1.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ALL shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Allstate from $123.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Allstate from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $111.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allstate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Raymond James upgraded Allstate from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Allstate from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.93.

NYSE ALL traded up $1.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $140.20. 23,120 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,533,578. The stock has a market cap of $39.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The Allstate Co. has a one year low of $106.11 and a one year high of $140.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.35.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.77 by ($0.02). Allstate had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 3.16%. The business had revenue of $10.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.87 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 9.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This is an increase from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. Allstate’s payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, Allstate Benefits, Allstate Annuities, Discontinued Lines and Coverages, and Corporate and Other.

