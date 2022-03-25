Old North State Trust LLC Increases Holdings in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC)

Old North State Trust LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Get Rating) by 58.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 949 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC’s holdings in Chemours were worth $32,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Chemours by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 238,495 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $8,004,000 after buying an additional 18,635 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Chemours during the 4th quarter valued at $3,119,000. Lincoln Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Chemours during the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Chemours by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 73,284 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,459,000 after acquiring an additional 14,618 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Chemours by 90.5% in the 4th quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 19,647 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $659,000 after acquiring an additional 9,333 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Chemours stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $32.09. 4,186 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,953,107. The stock has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.03. The Chemours Company has a 12-month low of $22.56 and a 12-month high of $38.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Chemours ( NYSE:CC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.06). Chemours had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 70.34%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. Chemours’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Chemours Company will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Chemours’s payout ratio is 27.55%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chemours from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Chemours from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. UBS Group raised their target price on Chemours from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Chemours from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chemours has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.56.

The Chemours Co is a holding company that engages in the provision of performance chemicals. The firm delivers solutions, which include a range of industrial and chemical products for markets, including coatings, plastics, refrigeration and air conditioning, transportation, semiconductor and consumer electronics, general industrial, mining, and oil & gas.

