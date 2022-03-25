Old North State Trust LLC Purchases Shares of 2,857 Hanger, Inc. (NYSE:HNGR)

Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in Hanger, Inc. (NYSE:HNGR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Hanger by 1,561.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Hanger by 56.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hanger in the 3rd quarter worth $148,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hanger by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new position in Hanger in the 2nd quarter worth $253,000. 95.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hanger alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hanger from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th.

In other news, CFO Thomas E. Kiraly sold 8,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.16, for a total transaction of $167,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP James H. Campbell sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.52, for a total transaction of $78,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HNGR stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.60. 128 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 113,672. The firm has a market capitalization of $720.12 million, a P/E ratio of 17.18 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56. Hanger, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.16 and a 1 year high of $26.69.

Hanger (NYSE:HNGR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.15). Hanger had a return on equity of 48.78% and a net margin of 3.75%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hanger, Inc. will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hanger Profile (Get Rating)

Hanger, Inc provides orthotic and prosthetic patient care products and services. The company operates through the following segments: Patient Care and Products & Services. The Patient Care segment consists of the Hanger Clinic, Cares, Dosteon, other O&P businesses and its contracting network management business.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hanger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.