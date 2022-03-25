Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $23.11

Old Point Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPOF – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $23.11 and traded as high as $25.31. Old Point Financial shares last traded at $25.30, with a volume of 3,967 shares trading hands.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.11. The firm has a market cap of $132.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.71 and a beta of 0.93.

Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter. Old Point Financial had a return on equity of 7.06% and a net margin of 14.77%. The company had revenue of $13.26 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. Old Point Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.30%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Old Point Financial by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,526 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Old Point Financial by 2.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 20,480 shares of the bank’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the period. Fourthstone LLC grew its stake in shares of Old Point Financial by 3.7% in the third quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 28,952 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $615,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Old Point Financial by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 31,435 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $668,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Old Point Financial by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680 shares in the last quarter. 28.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Old Point Financial Company Profile (NASDAQ:OPOF)

Old Point Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiaries. It offers various consumer, mortgage, and business banking services, including loan, deposit, and cash management services. The company was founded on February 16, 1984 and is headquartered in Hampton, VA.

