Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.31 Per Share (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a report issued on Wednesday, March 23rd. KeyCorp analyst B. Thomas expects that the company will post earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.48 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.00 EPS.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $501.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $518.72 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 10.03% and a return on equity of 12.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $55.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $80.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $51.00 to $47.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.69.

Shares of OLLI stock opened at $43.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.01. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a fifty-two week low of $37.67 and a fifty-two week high of $98.58.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. City State Bank purchased a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 4th quarter valued at $31,936,000. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 4th quarter valued at $1,098,000. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 4th quarter valued at $793,000.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

