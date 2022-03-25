Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Shares Up 8.2% After Strong Earnings

Shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) shot up 8.2% on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $44.29 and last traded at $44.00. 21,315 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,257,743 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.67.

The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.03. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 10.03%. The business had revenue of $501.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $518.72 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on OLLI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $80.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $55.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $51.00 to $47.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.69.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the third quarter worth about $26,000. City State Bank bought a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 453.4% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000.

The stock has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.95, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.01.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Company Profile (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

