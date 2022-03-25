Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.15-2.22 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.36. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.908-1.926 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.94 billion.Ollie’s Bargain Outlet also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.150-$2.220 EPS.

Shares of OLLI stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $43.30. The company had a trading volume of 64,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,318,304. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 52 week low of $37.67 and a 52 week high of $98.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.27.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.03. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 10.03% and a return on equity of 12.85%. The firm had revenue of $501.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $518.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $51.00 to $47.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $79.00 to $62.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Craig Hallum lowered Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $101.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a neutral rating to a sell rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $57.13.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OLLI. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp purchased a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $299,000. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 138.3% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 7,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 4,438 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Corp lifted its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 9,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares during the period. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 4th quarter worth $793,000.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

