Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.330-$0.410 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.490. The company issued revenue guidance of $209.50 million-$212.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $209.16 million.Ooma also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $0.090-$0.110 EPS.

OOMA stock opened at $14.92 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.95. The stock has a market cap of $355.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -213.11 and a beta of 0.62. Ooma has a 52-week low of $14.10 and a 52-week high of $24.89.

Get Ooma alerts:

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.15. Ooma had a negative return on equity of 0.98% and a negative net margin of 0.91%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Ooma will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on OOMA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ooma from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Alliance Global Partners lifted their target price on Ooma from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Colliers Securities started coverage on Ooma in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $26.08.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OOMA. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Ooma by 587.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 273,701 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,161,000 after acquiring an additional 233,915 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Ooma by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 646,060 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,205,000 after acquiring an additional 165,737 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Ooma by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,853,807 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,891,000 after acquiring an additional 77,660 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Ooma in the 4th quarter valued at about $774,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in Ooma by 61.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 45,460 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $929,000 after acquiring an additional 17,240 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.56% of the company’s stock.

About Ooma (Get Rating)

Ooma, Inc engages in the provision of platforms for cloud-based communications solutions, smart security and other connected services. It helps create smart workplaces and homes by providing communications, monitoring, security, automation, productivity, and networking infrastructure applications. Its products and services include Ooma business and Ooma residential.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ooma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ooma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.