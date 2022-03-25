Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.560-$0.670 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.420. The company issued revenue guidance of $195 million-$200 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $186.93 million.Oportun Financial also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.320-$2.460 EPS.

OPRT stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,364. The company has a market cap of $426.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.82. Oportun Financial has a 12 month low of $12.65 and a 12 month high of $27.95.

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $194.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.52 million. Oportun Financial had a return on equity of 15.31% and a net margin of 7.56%. Oportun Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Oportun Financial will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OPRT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Oportun Financial from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Oportun Financial from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and cut their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Barclays cut their target price on Oportun Financial from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on Oportun Financial in a research note on Monday, March 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $25.50.

In other news, Director Louis Miramontes sold 5,357 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.76, for a total value of $73,712.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Oportun Financial by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 169,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,440,000 after acquiring an additional 8,554 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Oportun Financial by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 485,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,822,000 after purchasing an additional 45,747 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Oportun Financial by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 12,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Oportun Financial by 121.6% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 25,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 14,212 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oportun Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.52% of the company’s stock.

Oportun Financial Corporation provides financial services in the United States. It offers personal loans, auto loans, and credit cards. The company serves customers online and over-the-phone, as well as through retail locations. Oportun Financial Corporation was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.

