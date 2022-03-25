Oppenheimer Cuts Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE) Price Target to $26.00

Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Oppenheimer from $32.00 to $26.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Cue Biopharma’s Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.55) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.35) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.27) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.37) EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.04 EPS.
A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on CUE. HC Wainwright began coverage on Cue Biopharma in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Cue Biopharma from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Cue Biopharma from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cue Biopharma has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $23.00.
Cue Biopharma stock opened at $5.18 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $171.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.41 and a beta of 1.64. Cue Biopharma has a 12 month low of $4.29 and a 12 month high of $18.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.58 and its 200-day moving average is $10.59.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in shares of Cue Biopharma by 328.7% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 121,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,774,000 after acquiring an additional 93,331 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its holdings in Cue Biopharma by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 12,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cue Biopharma by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 199,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,325,000 after purchasing an additional 6,893 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC lifted its position in Cue Biopharma by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 305,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,103,000 after acquiring an additional 57,808 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Cue Biopharma during the 2nd quarter valued at about $369,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.07% of the company’s stock.
Cue Biopharma Company Profile (Get Rating)
Cue Biopharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of a novel and proprietary class of biologic drugs for the selective modulation of the human immune system to treat a broad range of cancers and autoimmune disorders. Its pipeline includes Immuno-oncology, CUE-100 framework, CUE-200 framework, and autoimmune disease.
