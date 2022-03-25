Oppenheimer Cuts Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE) Price Target to $26.00

Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Oppenheimer from $32.00 to $26.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Cue Biopharma’s Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.55) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.35) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.27) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.37) EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.04 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on CUE. HC Wainwright began coverage on Cue Biopharma in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Cue Biopharma from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Cue Biopharma from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cue Biopharma has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $23.00.

Get Cue Biopharma alerts:

Cue Biopharma stock opened at $5.18 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $171.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.41 and a beta of 1.64. Cue Biopharma has a 12 month low of $4.29 and a 12 month high of $18.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.58 and its 200-day moving average is $10.59.

Cue Biopharma ( NASDAQ:CUE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.13. Cue Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 65.79% and a negative net margin of 654.55%. Analysts expect that Cue Biopharma will post -1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in shares of Cue Biopharma by 328.7% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 121,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,774,000 after acquiring an additional 93,331 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its holdings in Cue Biopharma by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 12,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cue Biopharma by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 199,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,325,000 after purchasing an additional 6,893 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC lifted its position in Cue Biopharma by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 305,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,103,000 after acquiring an additional 57,808 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Cue Biopharma during the 2nd quarter valued at about $369,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.07% of the company’s stock.

Cue Biopharma Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cue Biopharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of a novel and proprietary class of biologic drugs for the selective modulation of the human immune system to treat a broad range of cancers and autoimmune disorders. Its pipeline includes Immuno-oncology, CUE-100 framework, CUE-200 framework, and autoimmune disease.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cue Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cue Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.