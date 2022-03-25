Oppenheimer Equities Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer cut their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a report released on Monday, March 21st. Oppenheimer analyst R. Parikh now forecasts that the company will earn $0.88 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.94.

BJ has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut BJ’s Wholesale Club from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.45.

Shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock opened at $64.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.85, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $62.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.96. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a 12-month low of $42.33 and a 12-month high of $74.09.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.38 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 84.80% and a net margin of 2.56%. The company’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Comerica Bank raised its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 33.5% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 109,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,690,000 after acquiring an additional 27,347 shares in the last quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp raised its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 3.3% during the third quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 149,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,184,000 after acquiring an additional 4,830 shares in the last quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 16.7% in the third quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 158,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,705,000 after buying an additional 22,660 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 57.5% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 18,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after buying an additional 6,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 15.6% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 987,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,969,000 after buying an additional 133,123 shares in the last quarter.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse clubs. Its product categories include grocery, household and pet, television and electronics, furniture, computer and tablets, patio and outdoor living, lawn and garden, baby and kids, toys, home, health and beauty, appliances, and jewelry.

