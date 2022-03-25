OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “OptiNose Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. It focused on the development and commercialization of products for patients treated by ear, nose and throat or ENT and allergy specialists. The company’s lead product consists of XHANCE nasal polyps, XHANCE Chronic sinusitis, OPN-300, OPN- 021 and AVP-825 which are in clinical stage. OptiNose Inc. is headquartered in Pennsylvania, USA. “

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of OptiNose in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th.

NASDAQ:OPTN opened at $2.60 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $214.29 million, a PE ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 0.54. OptiNose has a 52-week low of $1.46 and a 52-week high of $3.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.35.

OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.03. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.46) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that OptiNose will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

In other OptiNose news, CEO Peter K. Miller sold 25,974 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.11, for a total transaction of $54,805.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last three months, insiders have sold 38,810 shares of company stock worth $81,889. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of OptiNose in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in OptiNose in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of OptiNose in the third quarter valued at $53,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in OptiNose by 159.8% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 37,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 22,797 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in OptiNose by 71.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 37,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 15,541 shares during the period. 62.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About OptiNose (Get Rating)

OptiNose, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients treated by ear, nose, throat, and allergy specialists. Its products include the XHANCE and ONZETRA Xsail. The company was founded by Per Gisle Djupesland and Helena Kyttari Djupesland in October 2000 and is headquartered in Yardley, PA.

