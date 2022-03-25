Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Sold by Allred Capital Management LLC

Allred Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,180 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 584 shares during the quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 3,278 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Oracle by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 31,681 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,763,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC lifted its stake in Oracle by 84.0% during the fourth quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 644 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 77.8% in the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 3,676 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 1,609 shares during the period. Finally, PDS Planning Inc increased its position in shares of Oracle by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 8,192 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $714,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.33% of the company’s stock.

In other Oracle news, Director Charles W. Moorman purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $83.76 per share, for a total transaction of $1,256,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.27, for a total transaction of $2,678,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 39.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler cut Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $100.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Barclays set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on shares of Oracle from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, DZ Bank raised Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.23.

Shares of NYSE ORCL traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $81.60. 231,515 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,757,694. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $66.76 and a 12 month high of $106.34. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.77. The firm has a market cap of $217.72 billion, a PE ratio of 31.51, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.82.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.05). Oracle had a net margin of 18.08% and a negative return on equity of 383.80%. The firm had revenue of $10.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 9th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the enterprise software provider to purchase up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 49.04%.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Fusion cloud advertising and customer experience, and NetSuite applications suite.

