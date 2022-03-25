OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $64.74 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR – Get Rating) will announce $64.74 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for OraSure Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $62.22 million and the highest estimate coming in at $68.30 million. OraSure Technologies posted sales of $58.58 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 10.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that OraSure Technologies will report full year sales of $337.78 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $305.00 million to $359.91 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $225.72 million, with estimates ranging from $205.50 million to $242.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for OraSure Technologies.

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $63.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.99 million. OraSure Technologies had a negative net margin of 9.84% and a negative return on equity of 5.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OraSure Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of OraSure Technologies from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Lake Street Capital reduced their target price on shares of OraSure Technologies from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of OraSure Technologies from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.13.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of OraSure Technologies by 84.2% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 35,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of OraSure Technologies by 203.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,880 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of OraSure Technologies by 72.8% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,737 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 3,260 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of OraSure Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of OraSure Technologies by 61.5% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,871 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 4,522 shares during the last quarter. 98.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of OraSure Technologies stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.84. 346,859 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 666,274. The stock has a market cap of $494.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.38 and a beta of -0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a current ratio of 4.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.28. OraSure Technologies has a 12 month low of $6.51 and a 12 month high of $13.57.

OraSure Technologies, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of point of care diagnostic tests and molecular collection devices designed to detect or diagnose critical medical conditions. It operates through the OSUR and DNAG segments. The OSUR segment offer oral fluid diagnostic products and specimen collection devices.

