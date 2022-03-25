Orchard Therapeutics (ORTX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, March 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.28) per share for the quarter.

NASDAQ:ORTX opened at $0.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.59, a quick ratio of 6.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Orchard Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.68 and a 12 month high of $7.80. The company has a market cap of $97.50 million, a PE ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.50.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ORTX shares. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Orchard Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating on shares of Orchard Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Orchard Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Orchard Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ORTX. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Orchard Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Orchard Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Orchard Therapeutics by 134.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 73,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 41,997 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Orchard Therapeutics by 40.7% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 81,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 23,557 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Orchard Therapeutics by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 181,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 27,852 shares during the period. 58.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Orchard Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, acquiring, developing and commercializing gene therapies for patients with rare disorders. The company focuses on its autologous ex vivo gene therapy approach on three therapeutic rare disease franchise areas: primary immune deficiencies, neurometabolic disorders, and hemoglobinopathies.

