Orchard Therapeutics (ORTX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, March 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.28) per share for the quarter.
NASDAQ:ORTX opened at $0.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.59, a quick ratio of 6.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Orchard Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.68 and a 12 month high of $7.80. The company has a market cap of $97.50 million, a PE ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.50.
A number of equities research analysts have commented on ORTX shares. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Orchard Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating on shares of Orchard Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Orchard Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Orchard Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.
Orchard Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, acquiring, developing and commercializing gene therapies for patients with rare disorders. The company focuses on its autologous ex vivo gene therapy approach on three therapeutic rare disease franchise areas: primary immune deficiencies, neurometabolic disorders, and hemoglobinopathies.
