Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) Stock Price Down 4.8%

Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 4.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $7.27 and last traded at $7.29. Approximately 2,501 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,106,900 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.66.

ORGO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Organogenesis from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Organogenesis in a report on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Organogenesis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.75.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $945.14 million, a PE ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 2.77.

Organogenesis ( NASDAQ:ORGO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.33. Organogenesis had a net margin of 20.28% and a return on equity of 50.66%. The firm had revenue of $128.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.35 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Organogenesis Holdings Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

In other Organogenesis news, VP Antonio S. Montecalvo sold 97,436 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.39, for a total value of $817,488.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 34.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Organogenesis in the third quarter valued at about $12,652,000. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in Organogenesis by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 783,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,155,000 after acquiring an additional 159,483 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Organogenesis by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 24,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 2,472 shares in the last quarter. Prosight Management LP increased its holdings in Organogenesis by 51.4% during the 3rd quarter. Prosight Management LP now owns 38,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 12,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Organogenesis by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 252,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,203,000 after acquiring an additional 7,318 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.41% of the company’s stock.

Organogenesis Holdings, Inc is a regenerative medical company. It focuses on the development, manufacture and commercialization of product solutions for the advanced wound care, surgical and sports medicine markets. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Canton, MA.

