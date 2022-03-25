Orgel Wealth Management LLC Invests $266,000 in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Orgel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 904 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its position in NVIDIA by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 120 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. First Personal Financial Services lifted its position in NVIDIA by 366.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 140 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.84% of the company’s stock.
In related news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 440,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.17, for a total value of $132,954,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark L. Perry sold 16,716 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.80, for a total value of $4,409,680.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 749,056 shares of company stock valued at $206,684,142 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.
NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.13. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 42.99% and a net margin of 36.24%. The company had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 2nd. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.16%.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on NVDA shares. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Summit Insights downgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $350.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Monday, March 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $245.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $337.77.
NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Graphics and Compute & Networking. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise design; GRID software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; and automotive platforms for infotainment systems.
