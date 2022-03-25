ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC) Cut to Neutral at HC Wainwright

ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at HC Wainwright from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on ORIC. Citigroup downgraded ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price target on the stock in a report on Friday. Guggenheim cut ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer cut ORIC Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.96.

Get ORIC Pharmaceuticals alerts:

ORIC stock opened at $4.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $193.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 2.32. ORIC Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $3.94 and a fifty-two week high of $26.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.34 and a 200-day moving average of $14.02.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ORIC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.58). During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.84) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that ORIC Pharmaceuticals will post -2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ORIC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 33,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 7,383 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 130,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,315,000 after buying an additional 16,312 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 1,033.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 146,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,582,000 after buying an additional 133,130 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 40,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after buying an additional 6,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 716.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 11,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 9,674 shares during the last quarter. 93.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ORIC Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for treatment of cancers. The company's lead product candidate is ORIC-101, a small molecule antagonist of the glucocorticoid receptor, which has been linked to resistance to multiple classes of cancer therapeutics across various solid tumors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ORIC Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ORIC Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.