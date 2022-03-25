Orix’s (IX) House Stock Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Orix (LON:IX – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating restated by analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued on Wednesday, Digital Look reports.
IX opened at GBX 73 ($0.96) on Wednesday. Orix has a 12 month low of GBX 75 ($0.99) and a 12 month high of GBX 78 ($1.03).
