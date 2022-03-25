Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $25.88

Outfront Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.88 and traded as high as $28.78. Outfront Media shares last traded at $28.75, with a volume of 1,014,986 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on OUT shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Outfront Media from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Outfront Media from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.78. The stock has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of 1,437.50 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60.

Outfront Media ( NYSE:OUT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $464.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $444.70 million. Outfront Media had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 3.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Outfront Media Inc. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a positive change from Outfront Media’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. Outfront Media’s payout ratio is presently 6,000.00%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Outfront Media during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,105,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Outfront Media by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,321,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $518,198,000 after acquiring an additional 919,205 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Outfront Media by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 202,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,423,000 after acquiring an additional 4,670 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Outfront Media by 95.0% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 166,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,468,000 after acquiring an additional 81,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zacks Investment Management bought a new stake in Outfront Media during the fourth quarter worth about $994,000. 97.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Outfront Media Inc leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its technology platform, Outfront Media Inc will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

