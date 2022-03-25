Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $29.45 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM – Get Rating) will report sales of $29.45 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Outset Medical’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $26.79 million and the highest estimate coming in at $30.69 million. Outset Medical posted sales of $22.92 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 28.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Outset Medical will report full year sales of $141.15 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $121.43 million to $149.35 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $219.47 million, with estimates ranging from $200.30 million to $232.82 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Outset Medical.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on OM shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Outset Medical in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Outset Medical from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Outset Medical from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Outset Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Outset Medical has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.25.

NASDAQ OM opened at $41.77 on Friday. Outset Medical has a 12 month low of $33.29 and a 12 month high of $61.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.50 and a beta of 1.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.65. The company has a current ratio of 7.93, a quick ratio of 7.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

In related news, General Counsel John L. Brottem sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.05, for a total value of $117,625.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Leslie Trigg sold 42,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.10, for a total transaction of $2,001,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 122,827 shares of company stock worth $5,338,298. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Outset Medical during the fourth quarter worth $92,901,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Outset Medical by 26.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,830,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,821,000 after buying an additional 999,308 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Outset Medical by 55.6% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,276,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,527,000 after buying an additional 813,138 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in Outset Medical by 290.5% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 834,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,270,000 after buying an additional 621,005 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new position in Outset Medical during the fourth quarter worth $26,413,000.

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It offers Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises of a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.

