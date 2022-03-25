Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. (NYSE:OSG) Major Shareholder Cyrus Capital Partners, L.P. Sells 454,774 Shares

Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. (NYSE:OSG – Get Rating) major shareholder Cyrus Capital Partners, L.P. sold 454,774 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.11, for a total value of $959,573.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Cyrus Capital Partners, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 25th, Cyrus Capital Partners, L.P. sold 207,075 shares of Overseas Shipholding Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.14, for a total transaction of $443,140.50.

On Monday, March 21st, Cyrus Capital Partners, L.P. sold 303,396 shares of Overseas Shipholding Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.12, for a total value of $643,199.52.

On Thursday, March 17th, Cyrus Capital Partners, L.P. sold 25,000 shares of Overseas Shipholding Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.16, for a total value of $54,000.00.

NYSE:OSG traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 544,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 302,944. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.96. The company has a market capitalization of $185.84 million, a P/E ratio of -4.12 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.64 and a twelve month high of $3.04.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OSG. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Overseas Shipholding Group by 107.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,478 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 7,508 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Overseas Shipholding Group during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Overseas Shipholding Group during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new stake in Overseas Shipholding Group during the third quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Overseas Shipholding Group during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.07% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Overseas Shipholding Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th.

About Overseas Shipholding Group (Get Rating)

Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc engages in the provision of energy transportation services for crude oil and petroleum products in the U.S. Flag markets. It operates Articulated Tug Barges (ATB), lightering ATBs, shuttle tankers, Medium Range (MR) tankers, and non-Jones Act MR tankers that participate in the maritime security program.

