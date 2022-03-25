Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. (NYSE:OSG) Major Shareholder Sells $443,140.50 in Stock

Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. (NYSE:OSG – Get Rating) major shareholder Cyrus Capital Partners, L.P. sold 207,075 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.14, for a total value of $443,140.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Cyrus Capital Partners, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Overseas Shipholding Group alerts:

On Wednesday, March 23rd, Cyrus Capital Partners, L.P. sold 454,774 shares of Overseas Shipholding Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.11, for a total value of $959,573.14.

On Monday, March 21st, Cyrus Capital Partners, L.P. sold 303,396 shares of Overseas Shipholding Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.12, for a total value of $643,199.52.

On Thursday, March 17th, Cyrus Capital Partners, L.P. sold 25,000 shares of Overseas Shipholding Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.16, for a total value of $54,000.00.

Shares of OSG traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 544,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 302,944. Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.64 and a 1-year high of $3.04. The stock has a market cap of $185.84 million, a P/E ratio of -4.18 and a beta of 0.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Overseas Shipholding Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group by 107.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,478 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 7,508 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Overseas Shipholding Group during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new stake in Overseas Shipholding Group during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new position in Overseas Shipholding Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Overseas Shipholding Group during the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.07% of the company’s stock.

About Overseas Shipholding Group (Get Rating)

Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc engages in the provision of energy transportation services for crude oil and petroleum products in the U.S. Flag markets. It operates Articulated Tug Barges (ATB), lightering ATBs, shuttle tankers, Medium Range (MR) tankers, and non-Jones Act MR tankers that participate in the maritime security program.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Overseas Shipholding Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Overseas Shipholding Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.