Ovintiv (TSE:OVV) Lifted to Overweight at Capital One Financial

Ovintiv (TSE:OVV – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at Capital One Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Ovintiv’s Q1 2022 earnings at $2.78 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.82 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.86 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.86 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $11.31 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $12.83 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Tudor Pickering & Holt lifted their price objective on Ovintiv from C$51.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Tudor Pickering lifted their price objective on Ovintiv to C$54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$47.00 price objective on shares of Ovintiv in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$52.00 price target on Ovintiv and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$45.55.

OVV stock opened at C$65.81 on Wednesday. Ovintiv has a twelve month low of C$26.61 and a twelve month high of C$66.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.84. The stock has a market cap of C$16.90 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.83. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$54.49 and its 200-day moving average price is C$47.03.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

