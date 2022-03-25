Oxford BioDynamics (LON:OBD) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $19.00

Oxford BioDynamics Plc (LON:OBD – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 19 ($0.25) and last traded at GBX 20 ($0.26), with a volume of 264660 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 21 ($0.28).

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Oxford BioDynamics in a research note on Friday, February 25th.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 25.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 36.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.42, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 2.91. The company has a market capitalization of £19.07 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.65.

In related news, insider Jon Burrows purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 30 ($0.39) per share, for a total transaction of £15,000 ($19,747.24). Also, insider Alexandre Akoulitchev purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 30 ($0.39) per share, for a total transaction of £30,000 ($39,494.47). Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 550,000 shares of company stock worth $13,300,000.

Oxford BioDynamics Company Profile (LON:OBD)

Oxford BioDynamics Plc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops biomarkers for use within the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry primarily in the United states and internationally. The company provides EpiSwitch, a proprietary technology platform for the discovery, evaluation, validation, and monitoring of epigenetic biomarkers known as chromosome conformation signatures.

