Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.650-$2.900 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.910. The company issued revenue guidance of $315 million-$335 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $271.62 million.Oxford Industries also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $8.750-$9.150 EPS.

Shares of OXM traded down $0.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $90.96. 2,375 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 176,857. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.47. Oxford Industries has a 52 week low of $76.21 and a 52 week high of $114.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 16.56 and a beta of 1.73.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The textile maker reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.25. Oxford Industries had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 8.81%. The company had revenue of $299.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Oxford Industries will post 7.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is a positive change from Oxford Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.27%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on OXM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oxford Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $113.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, December 11th. B. Riley reiterated a buy rating on shares of Oxford Industries in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Oxford Industries from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Oxford Industries from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $113.50.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oxford Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $305,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Oxford Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $351,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oxford Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $914,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Oxford Industries by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 14,415 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,464,000 after buying an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Oxford Industries by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 23,048 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,340,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.94% of the company’s stock.

Oxford Industries, Inc engages in the design, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of apparel products. Its brands include Tommy Bahama, Lilly Pulitzer, Southern Tide, and licensed brands of tailored clothing and golf apparel. The company was founded by John Hicks Lanier and Sartain Lanier in 1942 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

