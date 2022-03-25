Pacific Green Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:PGTK) Short Interest Update

Pacific Green Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:PGTK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, an increase of 1,100.0% from the February 28th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS PGTK remained flat at $$0.80 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 2,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,241. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.31. Pacific Green Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.72 and a 12 month high of $2.82.

Pacific Green Technologies, Inc engages in the marketing, development, and acquisition of technologies designed to reduce pollution. Its product offering is comprised of ENVI-Marine, ENVI-Pure, and ENVI-Clean. The firm also offers Battery Energy Storage System (BESS), CSP and PV energy solutions to complement its marine environmental technologies and emissions control divisions.

