PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) Releases Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.090-$-0.080 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.060. The company issued revenue guidance of $81.50 million-$83.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $80.23 million.PagerDuty also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $-0.230-$-0.170 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:PD traded down $1.40 on Friday, hitting $35.10. 40,040 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,529,334. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a current ratio of 3.20. PagerDuty has a 1-year low of $24.02 and a 1-year high of $50.33. The company has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of -27.64 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.80 and its 200 day moving average is $36.64.

Get PagerDuty alerts:

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $78.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.08 million. PagerDuty had a negative net margin of 38.19% and a negative return on equity of 37.81%. PagerDuty’s quarterly revenue was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.27) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that PagerDuty will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PD shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of PagerDuty from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on PagerDuty from $52.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. TD Securities raised PagerDuty to a buy rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on shares of PagerDuty from $40.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Raymond James raised PagerDuty to an outperform rating and set a $62.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $53.13.

In other PagerDuty news, CFO Howard Wilson sold 23,164 shares of PagerDuty stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.13, for a total transaction of $790,587.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 68,182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.25, for a total value of $2,062,505.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 229,610 shares of company stock worth $7,279,169. Corporate insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of PagerDuty by 59.4% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 177,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,162,000 after acquiring an additional 66,124 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in PagerDuty by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,675,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,215,000 after purchasing an additional 27,427 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in PagerDuty by 2.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,101,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,909,000 after purchasing an additional 25,124 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 53,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,871,000 after purchasing an additional 5,088 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 63,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,205,000 after purchasing an additional 4,658 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

PagerDuty Company Profile (Get Rating)

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform in the United States and internationally. Its digital operations management platform collects data digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device, and leverage powerful machine learning to correlate, process, and predict opportunities and issues.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PagerDuty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PagerDuty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.