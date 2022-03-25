PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) Sees Large Volume Increase

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 267,053 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 3,418,896 shares.The stock last traded at $20.21 and had previously closed at $18.61.
Several brokerages recently weighed in on PAGS. HSBC lowered PagSeguro Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Scotiabank began coverage on PagSeguro Digital in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group lowered PagSeguro Digital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Evercore ISI began coverage on PagSeguro Digital in a research report on Friday, February 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered PagSeguro Digital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PagSeguro Digital currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.42.
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.48. The company has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.54.
PagSeguro Digital Company Profile (NYSE:PAGS)
PagSeguro Digital Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions focused on Micro-Merchants, Small Companies and Medium-Sized Companies, or Small Medium Enterprises. Its business model covers the following pillars: Multiple digital payment solutions; In-person payments via POS devices that sell to merchants; Free digital accounts; Issuer of prepaid cards to clients for spending or withdrawing account balances, and Operating as an acquirer.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PagSeguro Digital (PAGS)
- MarketBeat Podcast: 3 Stocks for Your Watchlist
- Ollie’s Still Merits a Spot on Your Watchlist
- 3 Healthcare Stocks With Healthy Fundamentals
- 3 Natural Resource Stocks in Overdrive Amid World Tensions
- 3D Systems Stock Giving Bargain Opportunities
Receive News & Ratings for PagSeguro Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PagSeguro Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.