PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) Sees Large Volume Increase

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 267,053 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 3,418,896 shares.The stock last traded at $20.21 and had previously closed at $18.61.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PAGS. HSBC lowered PagSeguro Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Scotiabank began coverage on PagSeguro Digital in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group lowered PagSeguro Digital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Evercore ISI began coverage on PagSeguro Digital in a research report on Friday, February 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered PagSeguro Digital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PagSeguro Digital currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.42.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.48. The company has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.54.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PAGS. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in PagSeguro Digital by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 38,275,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,003,623,000 after purchasing an additional 9,910,156 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in PagSeguro Digital by 77.5% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,692,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,230,000 after purchasing an additional 6,413,713 shares in the last quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd grew its stake in PagSeguro Digital by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 9,778,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,383,000 after purchasing an additional 295,571 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in PagSeguro Digital by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,495,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,745,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC grew its stake in PagSeguro Digital by 3.4% in the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 6,386,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,335,000 after purchasing an additional 210,020 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.75% of the company’s stock.

PagSeguro Digital Company Profile (NYSE:PAGS)

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions focused on Micro-Merchants, Small Companies and Medium-Sized Companies, or Small Medium Enterprises. Its business model covers the following pillars: Multiple digital payment solutions; In-person payments via POS devices that sell to merchants; Free digital accounts; Issuer of prepaid cards to clients for spending or withdrawing account balances, and Operating as an acquirer.

