Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.66 Per Share

Posted by on Mar 25th, 2022

Analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANWGet Rating) will post $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Fourteen analysts have made estimates for Palo Alto Networks’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.57 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.68. Palo Alto Networks posted earnings per share of $1.38 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 20.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks will report full-year earnings of $7.27 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.24 to $7.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $9.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.65 to $9.44. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Palo Alto Networks.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANWGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The network technology company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 42.84% and a negative net margin of 9.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.42) EPS.

PANW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $700.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $615.00 to $643.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Palo Alto Networks from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $600.00 to $620.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $625.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $614.94.

In other news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 3,125 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $511.53, for a total transaction of $1,598,531.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 9,500 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $598.00, for a total value of $5,681,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 65,876 shares of company stock worth $36,125,888. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,255,426 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $697,942,000 after purchasing an additional 137,962 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 317.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,237,932 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $689,231,000 after buying an additional 941,271 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,043,598 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $581,034,000 after buying an additional 161,660 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $522,352,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 13.8% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 783,602 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $375,345,000 after buying an additional 94,900 shares during the last quarter. 86.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PANW stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $622.40. The stock had a trading volume of 2,242,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,840,993. The firm has a market cap of $61.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -131.26 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $530.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $518.45. Palo Alto Networks has a 52-week low of $311.72 and a 52-week high of $622.99.

About Palo Alto Networks (Get Rating)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network and instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

