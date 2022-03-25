Parallel Advisors LLC Acquires 1,008 Shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTC)

Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTC – Get Rating) by 91.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,108 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares were worth $191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Wedmont Private Capital bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $12,627,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 113,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,325,000 after purchasing an additional 9,179 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 83,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,947 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares by 60.9% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 51,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,692,000 after purchasing an additional 19,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 50,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,596,000 after acquiring an additional 4,202 shares during the last quarter.

VTC opened at $83.04 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $85.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.25. Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $82.20 and a 1 year high of $93.33.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.181 per share. This represents a $2.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 1st.

