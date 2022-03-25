Parallel Advisors LLC Has $169,000 Stock Holdings in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Parallel Advisors LLC cut its position in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) by 47.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 861 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 224.0% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 201,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,650,000 after purchasing an additional 139,016 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 53.4% in the third quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 8,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 3,023 shares during the period. Hill Winds Capital LP increased its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 550.0% during the third quarter. Hill Winds Capital LP now owns 58,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,627,000 after acquiring an additional 49,500 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 2.2% during the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 74,399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,972,000 after acquiring an additional 1,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 9.7% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,200,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $177,095,000 after acquiring an additional 105,831 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.75% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CPT. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $162.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $192.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $179.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Camden Property Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Camden Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.71.

Shares of CPT opened at $163.81 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $163.59 and a 200-day moving average of $163.03. Camden Property Trust has a one year low of $107.77 and a one year high of $180.37. The company has a market cap of $16.94 billion, a PE ratio of 56.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.47.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by ($1.12). Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 7.85%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Camden Property Trust will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This is a boost from Camden Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 113.70%.

In other Camden Property Trust news, CAO Michael P. Gallagher sold 3,362 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.87, for a total value of $594,636.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Heather J. Brunner sold 883 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.75, for a total transaction of $145,474.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 79,129 shares of company stock valued at $13,993,516. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focuses on maintaining a geographically portfolio of apartment homes located across the U.S.

