Parallel Advisors LLC Has $183,000 Holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE)

Parallel Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE – Get Rating) by 51.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,351 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,621 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF were worth $183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 403.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 503 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 700.0% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Signature Securities Group Corporation acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $86,000.

SPDR S&P Bank ETF stock opened at $53.65 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $55.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.12. SPDR S&P Bank ETF has a twelve month low of $46.86 and a twelve month high of $60.60.

SPDR KBW Bank ETF, formerly The SPDR S&P Bank ETF (the Fund), seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The S&P Banks Select Industry Index is a float adjusted modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of publicly traded companies that do business as banks or thrifts.

