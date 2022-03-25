Parallel Advisors LLC Has $203,000 Holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Parallel Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 46.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,790 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 5,893 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLB. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 53.6% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 911 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Schlumberger during the third quarter worth $30,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Schlumberger by 50.4% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,047 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schlumberger by 83.3% during the third quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Schlumberger by 369.0% during the third quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,271 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on SLB. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com cut shares of Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $41.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.32.

Shares of SLB opened at $42.64 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.25 billion, a PE ratio of 32.30 and a beta of 2.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.75 and its 200-day moving average is $34.19. Schlumberger Limited has a fifty-two week low of $24.52 and a fifty-two week high of $46.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 13.32%. The company had revenue of $6.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 8th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is 37.88%.

In related news, Director Pierre Chereque sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.03, for a total transaction of $410,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 20,708 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total transaction of $797,258.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 93,823 shares of company stock worth $3,690,904. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

