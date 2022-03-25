Parallel Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Parallel Advisors LLC trimmed its position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) by 35.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,149 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 618 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 19,960 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,854,000 after purchasing an additional 4,556 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 167,777 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $23,993,000 after purchasing an additional 16,636 shares during the last quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. lifted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 102.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. now owns 286,012 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $40,903,000 after purchasing an additional 144,745 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 63.3% during the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 5,962 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $853,000 after purchasing an additional 2,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 441.6% during the 4th quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 14,803 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,553,000 after purchasing an additional 12,070 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.95% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on PPG Industries from $174.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. StockNews.com lowered PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of PPG Industries in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Evercore ISI raised PPG Industries from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on PPG Industries from $199.00 to $181.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PPG Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.02.

Shares of PPG opened at $129.51 on Friday. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $111.32 and a 52 week high of $182.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $30.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $142.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $153.36.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.07. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 25.70% and a net margin of 8.56%. The firm had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is 39.27%.

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of coatings, specialty materials, and glass products. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment consists of the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, and architectural coatings businesses.

