Parallel Advisors LLC Trims Stake in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Parallel Advisors LLC reduced its position in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) by 22.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 209 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 240.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 118.9% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. 86.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AVB opened at $243.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $33.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.82, a P/E/G ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $242.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $238.92. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $182.69 and a 1-year high of $257.52.

AvalonBay Communities ( NYSE:AVB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $1.40. AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 43.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.02 EPS. Research analysts expect that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 9.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $1.59 dividend. This represents a $6.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.46%.

Several analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp upped their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Sunday, December 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $285.00 to $272.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Barclays raised AvalonBay Communities from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $263.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $251.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AvalonBay Communities currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $259.06.

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.

