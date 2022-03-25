Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $4.31

Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE:PRTY – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.31 and traded as low as $3.61. Party City Holdco shares last traded at $3.61, with a volume of 3,063,089 shares traded.

A number of analysts have commented on PRTY shares. StockNews.com upgraded Party City Holdco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Party City Holdco from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.42.

Get Party City Holdco alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $405.95 million, a PE ratio of -63.16 and a beta of 3.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.34, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Party City Holdco ( NYSE:PRTY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.01). Party City Holdco had a negative net margin of 0.30% and a positive return on equity of 85.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Party City Holdco Inc. will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Clifford Sosin acquired 227,952 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.45 per share, with a total value of $1,470,290.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PRTY. Masters Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Party City Holdco by 90.0% during the 4th quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC now owns 3,800,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $21,166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800,000 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Party City Holdco by 580.8% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,917,668 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,683,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635,993 shares during the period. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Party City Holdco by 66.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP now owns 3,029,821 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $21,512,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204,688 shares during the period. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Party City Holdco during the 3rd quarter worth $7,100,000. Finally, Dendur Capital LP purchased a new position in Party City Holdco during the 4th quarter worth $5,543,000. 75.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY)

Party City Holdco, Inc engages in the supply of decorated party goods. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment designs, manufactures, contracts for manufacture and distributes party goods, including paper and plastic tableware, metallic and latex balloons, Halloween and other costumes, accessories, novelties and stationery throughout the world.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Party City Holdco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Party City Holdco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.