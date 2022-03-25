Patria Investments (NYSE:PAX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Patria Investments (NYSE:PAX – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $19.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 10.47% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Patria Investments Limited is a private markets investment firms principally in Latin America. It offers asset management services to investors focusing on private equity funds, infrastructure development funds, co-investments funds, constructivist equity funds and real estate and credit funds. Patria Investments Limited is based in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands. “

NYSE PAX opened at $17.20 on Wednesday. Patria Investments has a one year low of $13.40 and a one year high of $19.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $890.10 million, a PE ratio of 19.11 and a beta of -0.74.

Patria Investments ( NYSE:PAX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $46.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.90 million. Patria Investments had a net margin of 52.03% and a return on equity of 32.22%. Equities research analysts expect that Patria Investments will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PAX. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Patria Investments by 1,850.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 5,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 5,552 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Patria Investments by 3,284.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 11,363 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Patria Investments during the 2nd quarter worth about $204,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Patria Investments during the 3rd quarter worth about $372,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Patria Investments by 4,260.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 21,300 shares in the last quarter.

