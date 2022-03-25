Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) Research Coverage Started at Credit Suisse Group

Equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $225.00 price target on the software maker’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 7.87% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler upgraded Paylocity from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $244.00 to $249.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Paylocity in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Paylocity from $301.00 to $274.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Paylocity from $325.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Paylocity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.25.

NASDAQ:PCTY opened at $208.58 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $11.49 billion, a PE ratio of 132.01 and a beta of 1.32. Paylocity has a 52-week low of $154.26 and a 52-week high of $314.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $199.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $240.27.

Paylocity ( NASDAQ:PCTY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The software maker reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $196.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.87 million. Paylocity had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 12.24%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Paylocity will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 47,120 shares of Paylocity stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.10, for a total transaction of $9,570,072.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 22,091 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.99, for a total value of $4,395,888.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PCTY. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in Paylocity during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in Paylocity during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Paylocity during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Paylocity during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Paylocity by 110.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 175 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

Paylocity Holding Corp. engages in the development and provision of cloud-based software solution. It offers cloud-based payroll, human capital management applications, time labor tracking, benefits administration, and talent management. The company was founded by Steve I. Sarowitz in 1997 and is headquartered in Schaumburg, IL.

