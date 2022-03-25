PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) Hits New 52-Week High at $53.45

PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $53.45 and last traded at $53.03, with a volume of 20895 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $52.82.
A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PC Connection from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PC Connection from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Sidoti upgraded shares of PC Connection from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th.
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.16. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.39 and a beta of 0.62.
In other news, Chairman Patricia Gallup sold 1,800 shares of PC Connection stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.55, for a total transaction of $90,990.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 30,286 shares of company stock valued at $1,413,241. 58.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNXN. Barclays PLC raised its stake in PC Connection by 40.8% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 5,644 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in PC Connection by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,393,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,215,000 after purchasing an additional 29,104 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in PC Connection by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in PC Connection by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 31,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 2,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in PC Connection by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 9,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. 41.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
PC Connection Company Profile (NASDAQ:CNXN)
PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.
