PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) Hits New 52-Week High at $53.45

PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $53.45 and last traded at $53.03, with a volume of 20895 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $52.82.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PC Connection from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PC Connection from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Sidoti upgraded shares of PC Connection from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th.

Get PC Connection alerts:

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.16. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.39 and a beta of 0.62.

PC Connection ( NASDAQ:CNXN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.19. PC Connection had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 2.42%. The company had revenue of $800.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $771.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that PC Connection, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Patricia Gallup sold 1,800 shares of PC Connection stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.55, for a total transaction of $90,990.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 30,286 shares of company stock valued at $1,413,241. 58.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNXN. Barclays PLC raised its stake in PC Connection by 40.8% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 5,644 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in PC Connection by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,393,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,215,000 after purchasing an additional 29,104 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in PC Connection by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in PC Connection by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 31,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 2,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in PC Connection by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 9,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. 41.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PC Connection Company Profile (NASDAQ:CNXN)

PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PC Connection Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PC Connection and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.