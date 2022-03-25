PCI-PAL (LON:PCIP) Shares Down 1.7%

Shares of PCI-PAL PLC (LON:PCIP – Get Rating) fell 1.7% on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 59 ($0.78) and last traded at GBX 59 ($0.78). 92,806 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 37% from the average session volume of 148,013 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 60 ($0.79).

The company has a market capitalization of £38.59 million and a P/E ratio of -12.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 59.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 65.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Get PCI-PAL alerts:

In related news, insider William Good acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 58 ($0.76) per share, for a total transaction of £29,000 ($38,177.99). Also, insider James Barham purchased 33,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 59 ($0.78) per share, for a total transaction of £19,874.15 ($26,163.97).

PCI-PAL PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides payment card industry (PCI) compliance solutions and telephony services primarily in the United Kingdom, European Union, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. It offers data secure payment card authorizations for call center operations; and Agent Assist, a PCI compliant solution to enhance contact center customer experience.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PCI-PAL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PCI-PAL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.