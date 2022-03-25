PDL Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:PDLB) Stock Price Up 0.3%

PDL Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:PDLB – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 0.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $10.51 and last traded at $10.42. Approximately 48,362 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 128,244 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.39.

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of PDL Community Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.25 price target for the company.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.48. The company has a market capitalization of $180.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.47 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in PDL Community Bancorp by 240.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,469 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in PDL Community Bancorp by 34,755.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 15,640 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of PDL Community Bancorp by 342.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 16,559 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of PDL Community Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $318,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in shares of PDL Community Bancorp by 78.2% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 24,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 10,639 shares in the last quarter. 22.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About PDL Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:PDLB)

Ponce Financial Group, Inc operates as a holding company. It operates as a holding company for Ponce Bank and Mortgage World Bankers, Inc Ponce Bank is a federally-chartered stock savings association and Mortgage World is a mortgage banking entity subject to the comprehensive regulation and examination of the New York State Department of Financial Services.

